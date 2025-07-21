White House: Trump "surprised" by Israeli raids in Syria

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump was revealed to have had no prior knowledge of the recent Israeli airstrikes on Syria, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed on Monday.

In a press briefing, Leavitt stated that President Trump has a good relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “but he was surprised by the bombing in Syria and the church in Gaza.”

She vowed that Trump fully supports his envoy Tom Barrack, who she said “is doing a great job in Syria,” clarifying that Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervened to help de-escalate tensions in Syria.

Earlier, Barrack announced that Israeli Prime Minister and Syrian Transitional President agreed to a US-backed ceasefire proposal.