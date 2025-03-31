White House: "Signal Scandal" is over

Shafaq News/ The White House has officially closed the "Signal Scandal" case, assuring that measures have been implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed President Donald Trump’s confidence in National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, emphasizing that the administration considers the matter resolved.

“As the president has made very clear, Mike Waltz continues to be an important part of his national security team. And this case has been closed here at the White House, as far as we are concerned,” Leavitt addressed reporters outside the White House.

While she did not specify the corrective measures taken, Leavitt underscored that necessary steps had been implemented to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Signal Scandal

The controversy erupted when The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed that he had been mistakenly added to a private Signal group chat where senior US officials were discussing military operations in Yemen.

Goldberg accused Waltz of misleading the public, alleging that the national security advisor had falsely claimed to have had no prior relationship with him.

The situation escalated further when National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes confirmed the authenticity of the chat, prompting the White House to launch an investigation into how Goldberg’s number had been included in the group.

Meanwhile, intelligence officials under President Trump asserted that no classified information had been shared in the Signal messages.