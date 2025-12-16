US expands travel ban list, imposes restrictions

Shafaq News – Washington

The US administration on Tuesday added five additional countries to the US travel ban and imposed new restrictions on travelers from several others, the White House confirmed.

According to a statement, the executive order expands the full entry ban to citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria—on top of an initial list of 12 countries—while imposing partial restrictions and entry limits on nationals of 15 additional countries, including Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Full restrictions were also imposed on individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier this month, the US suspended immigration requests—including green-card and naturalization applications—for citizens of 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Yemen, Haiti, Venezuela, Sudan, and Somalia.