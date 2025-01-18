Trump outlines 11 first-day actions for White House

Shafaq News/ President-elect Donald Trump has unveiled 11 promises he intends to implement on his first day in the White House after inaugurating as president on January 20.

Immigration

Mass Deportation Program

As in his previous campaigns, Trump has made immigration a central issue for his 2024 campaign, repeatedly pledging to deport undocumented immigrants. On October 27, just days before the election, Trump reiterated during a rally in New York, "On day one, I will launch the largest mass deportation program in US history to remove criminals."

Federal estimates indicate that there were approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants residing in the United States in 2022, although the exact number is unknown. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that as of September, fewer than 500,000 of these immigrants had criminal backgrounds.

When asked in November about the cost of the mass deportation plan, Trump told NBC News, "It is not a matter of cost."

In the same month, Trump confirmed a post on his Truth Social platform, indicating that his administration "will be ready to declare a national emergency and use military assets" to implement the deportation program. Trump commented on the post, "True!!!"

Ending Birthright Citizenship

The president-elect aims to change the rule that grants automatic citizenship to anyone born on US soil, a rule enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Implementing this change is a complex process that will undoubtedly lead to legal battles. When asked in a December interview with NBC whether he still plans to end birthright citizenship on day one, Trump replied, "Absolutely."

Ending Biden's Immigration Policies

Trump has criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policies, pledging to use his first day in office to end "all of Biden's open-border policies." He also stated during an October campaign event in New Hampshire that he would use the health law "Title 42," enacted at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, to expedite the deportation of immigrants. The federal government continued to use this law during part of Biden's administration but ceased its application in 2023.

Democracy

Pardoning January 6 Defendants

Trump has repeatedly stated that he will quickly pardon those convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. When asked in a December television interview about the timeline for issuing pardons, he replied, "I will start on day one."

He later added in an interview with Time magazine last month, "I will look into the January 6 cases early, probably in the first nine minutes."

More than 1,580 people have been charged, and over 1,270 have been convicted in the January 6 investigations, with charges ranging from unlawful assembly to seditious conspiracy.

Foreign Policy

Ending the War in Ukraine

One of Trump's boldest promises is his ability to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office—or even before that.

During a September debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Trump said, "That war is ready for settlement. I will resolve it before I become president." He added, "I know [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky well, and I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin well. I have a good relationship with them, and they respect your president, okay? They respect me. They do not respect Biden."

Economy

Imposing Tariffs

Weeks after his election, Trump promised to sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on products imported from Mexico and Canada, two of the US' largest trading partners.

In a November 25 post on Truth Social, Trump said, "On January 20, as one of my first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to impose a 25% tariff on all products coming from Mexico and Canada."

Economists have warned that such tariffs could lead to higher prices for consumers, as companies may resort to buying products within the US or raising prices to offset tariff costs.

Revoking Electric Vehicle Mandates

Trump has pledged to revoke national zero-emission vehicle targets signed by Biden in 2021. During a November campaign event, he said, "On the day I take office, I will revoke the electric vehicle mandate."

Increasing Oil Drilling

Trump has reiterated his promise to increase oil production in the United States, claiming that it will significantly reduce energy costs. His campaign team has stated that he will work to expedite the permitting process for drilling and fracking.

Domestic Industries

American Auto Industry

In September, Trump stated that "voting for him means the future of the auto industry will be in America," pledging to support the industry using American energy and labor.

Transgender Rights

Participation in Women's Sports

Trump has promised to ban transgender women from participating in women's sports. During an October speech, he said, "I will keep men out of women's sports, 100%, immediately, on day one."

Ending Gender-Affirming Care Practices

Trump has repeatedly expressed his opposition to gender-affirming medical care, such as hormone therapy. In a video posted on his campaign website, he said, "On day one, I will end Biden's brutal policies on so-called gender-affirming care."