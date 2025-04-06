Israel under rocket fire: Hamas claims attack

Shafaq News/ Rocket sirens sounded across multiple cities in southern Israel on Sunday, including Ashdod, Ashkelon, and the outskirts of Tel Aviv, amid a fresh round of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

The Israeli military confirmed that approximately 10 rockets were launched from Gaza toward the Lachish region and other southern areas. Most of the projectiles were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems, while assessments are ongoing, the army added.

#عاجل متابعة للانذارات في تمام الساعة 21:01-21:02 فقد تم رصد اطلاق نحو عشر قذائف صاروخية من قطاع غزة ليتم اعتراض معظمها. التفاصيل قيد الفحص — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 6, 2025

Israel’s emergency services reported injuries at several sites where rocket fragments landed, including light wounds sustained by civilians en route to shelters. Ashkelon’s municipality confirmed property damage and at least one person injured.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was in retaliation for recent Israeli military operations in Gaza, which they described as “massacres against civilians.”

Israeli media reported rocket impacts in Ashdod and Ashkelon, with Channel 13 and Israel Hayom citing three individuals wounded in Ashkelon and transported to hospital. Sirens were also activated in Yavne and other areas south of Tel Aviv.

The escalation comes as the Gaza war, now entering its 18th month, continues with no clear end in sight. 50,695 Palestinians were killed and 115,338 others were injuried, with thousands still trapped under the rubble.