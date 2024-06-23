Netanyahu announces imminent conclusion of intense combat in Rafah

Shafaq News / Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, on Sunday, that the fierce battles conducted by the Israeli military against Hamas fighters in Rafah, located in southern Gaza, are "nearing an end."

In an interview with Israel's Channel 14, Netanyahu stated, "The intense phase of the battles against Hamas is nearing its end. This does not mean the war is about to end, but the violent phase is nearing its conclusion in Rafah."

He elaborated, "After the violent phase ends, we will redeploy some of our forces towards the north. We will do this mainly for defensive purposes and to facilitate displaced residents' return to their homes."

The Prime Minister said he would not accept any "partial" agreement. "The goal is to retrieve the hostages and eradicate Hamas," he asserted.

Netanyahu further highlighted the broader scope of the conflict, stating, "We are at war on seven fronts: Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iraqi and Syrian factions, the West Bank, and Iran."

It is noteworthy that the Israeli war in Gaza has led to the death of 38,151 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.