Trump to visit Gulf allies in May for economic talks

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar from May 13 to 16, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

Originally expected to be Trump’s first foreign engagement of his second term, the visit will follow his attendance at the funeral of Pope Francis this weekend. However, the itinerary will be limited to the Gulf region, despite earlier indications from Trump that additional stops were under consideration.

The tour will focus on economic cooperation, with the president aiming to spotlight planned Gulf investments in the US economy, Leavitt affirmed.

The visit comes as Saudi Arabia and the UAE prepare to inject a combined $2.4 trillion into the US economy over the next decade, with investments targeting sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, and semiconductors.

​In early March 2025, President Donald Trump announced plans to visit Saudi Arabia, marking his first foreign trip since returning to office on January 20.