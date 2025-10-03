White House: Trump alarmed by instability in the Middle East
Shafaq News – Washington
President Donald Trump voiced concern over “atrocities in the Middle East” in recent years, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference attended by Shafaq News, Leavitt said Trump inherited instability from the Biden administration but argued that during his first term the region was on a path toward peace and prosperity, pointing to the Abraham Accords and steps toward normalization between Israel and Arab and Gulf states.
The US president set a deadline for Hamas to accept his Gaza proposal, warning of severe consequences if it is rejected.
Trump’s blueprint revives aspects of earlier peace initiatives but introduces new mechanisms, including a technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, international stabilization forces, and a “Board of Peace” chaired by Trump. It ties progress on demilitarization and governance reform to a potential pathway for Palestinian statehood.
