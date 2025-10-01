US administration blames Democrats for government shutdown

Shafaq News – Washington

The administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday placed full responsibility for the federal government shutdown on Senate Democrats, accusing them of engaging in “political maneuvering” and prioritizing illegal immigrants over American citizens.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the shutdown resulted from nearly every Democratic senator voting against a clean government funding bill—the same type of legislation they supported six months earlier.

Republicans opposed forcing US taxpayers to cover healthcare costs for undocumented immigrants, Leavitt added, warning that Democrats’ rejection of the funding bill now jeopardizes essential programs, including the WIC nutrition program (Women, Infants, and Children), community health centers, and Medicare treatment options.

Vice President JD Vance cautioned that the standoff is disrupting basic services, leaving soldiers without pay, low-income families without food assistance, and federal flood insurance uncertain as hurricane season begins.

He urged moderate Democrats to support reopening the government before debating healthcare policy, accusing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of yielding to pressure from the party’s far left.