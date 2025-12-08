US-led Coalition bolsters presence with 20-truck convoy in Syria

Shafaq News – Hasakah

The Global Coalition deployed new military reinforcements to northern and eastern Syria on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to a statement, the convoy included 20 trucks carrying military vehicles, sealed containers, and fuel tankers.

Earlier, the observatory revealed that Coalition forces, in coordination with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have been conducting joint military exercises at the Qasrak base since December 6. The drills have continued for four consecutive days.

Coalition forces have continued to reinforce their bases in Deir Ez-Zor and Hasakah, with convoys carrying logistical supplies, military equipment, and food entering Syria regularly from the Kurdistan Region.

