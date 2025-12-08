Third strike: Iraqi dealer jailed for life over 4K Captagon pills

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar Criminal Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Monday found with 4,000 captagon pills intended for distribution, the Supreme Judicial Council reported.

The council said in a statement that the convicted individual intended to sell them to users.

This is the third narcotics interception reported in Al-Anbar this month, following cases in which security forces seized drug shipments along the province’s western border.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime identifies Iraq’s western and southern corridors—particularly Al-Anbar—as primary transit routes for Captagon smuggling from neighboring countries.

According to the Interior Ministry, security forces have dismantled 1,201 drug networks over the past three years, including 171 international groups. Nationwide operations have seized more than 14 tons of narcotics, while courts have issued 2,318 rulings against offenders, among them 300 death sentences and 1,147 life sentences.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation