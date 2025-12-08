Ties with Iraq are “moderate,” Syria’s Al-Sharaa says

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa described, on Monday, Syria’s relations with Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates as “ideal,” while ties with Egypt and Iraq as moderate, expressing hope for significant improvement.

In a meeting with a delegation from Damascus, Al-Sharaa said Syria has achieved “a form of balance in its foreign relations,” something he noted had been “impossible over the past 100 years.”

He added that relations are “good with the United States, Russia, and China at the same time,” saying all sides are satisfied and that “things are going well.”

Earlier, after performing the dawn prayer at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Al-Sharaa said, “We will restore a strong Syria with reconstruction worthy of its present and past… worthy of its ancient civilization,” according to statements released by the presidency.

Wearing the same green military uniform he appeared in upon his arrival in Damascus a year ago, Al-Sharaa stressed that “preserving this victory and building on it is today the greatest duty placed on all Syrians.”

Syrians across multiple provinces marked the first anniversary of the fall of the Al-Assad regime, holding large-scale official and public events in major cities.