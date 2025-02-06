Did Iraq invite Syria’s Al-Sharaa to the Arab Summit?

Shafaq News/ A senior Iraqi government source denied, on Thursday, that an official invitation had been extended by the Iraqi government to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to attend the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

The source, who requested anonymity, told Shafaq News that "no invitation has been issued to Al-Sharaa up to this point."

The source also clarified that no official date for the Arab Summit in Baghdad has been set, and therefore, "Iraq has not extended invitations to any Arab countries to attend the summit."

Additionally, the source noted that the decision on whether to invite Al-Sharaa had not yet been finalized.

To date, Iraq has not issued any official position regarding the appointment of Ahmad Al-Shara as the head of Syria’s transitional phase.

The Arab League responded to a request from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to host the next Arab Summit in Baghdad, a proposal he made during the Riyadh summit in May 2023.

Al-Sudani announced Baghdad will host the 34th Arab Summit in 2025, following the Arab League's approval and Syria's decision to relinquish the hosting of the upcoming session in favor of Iraq.

He emphasized that Baghdad will serve as a platform to enhance Arab cooperation and tackle regional challenges, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to supporting Arab causes and ensuring the success of the summit as a venue for achieving stability and development.