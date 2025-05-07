Baghdad Summit: Syria's Al-Sharaa participation still in doubt

Baghdad Summit: Syria's Al-Sharaa participation still in doubt
2025-05-07T11:03:07+00:00

Shafaq News/ Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa has not officially declined an invitation to participate in the 34th Arab Summit, scheduled in Baghdad on May 17.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi authorities had not received a formal apology from the Syrian side so far. Therefore, “the decision to attend or not still lies with Al-Sharaa himself.”

The source also suggested that the Syrian leader may attend under US sponsorship, though without any prior announcement of his participation or travel details.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon