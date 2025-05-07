Baghdad Summit: Syria's Al-Sharaa participation still in doubt

Shafaq News/ Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa has not officially declined an invitation to participate in the 34th Arab Summit, scheduled in Baghdad on May 17.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News that the Iraqi authorities had not received a formal apology from the Syrian side so far. Therefore, “the decision to attend or not still lies with Al-Sharaa himself.”

The source also suggested that the Syrian leader may attend under US sponsorship, though without any prior announcement of his participation or travel details.