Iraq's CF cites "terrorism links" in Al-Sharaa’s appointment snub

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Coordination Framework, the Shiite political bloc excluding the Sadrist movement, revealed on Monday the reason behind Baghdad’s decision not to congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on his appointment as Syria’s new president.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Mahmoud Al-Hayani, a prominent figure within the Framework which constitutes the influential faction of the government, explained that the Iraqi government's decision not to congratulate Al-Sharaa was due to concerns and issues related to him personally, as well as other figures within his government.

He pointed out, "Especially since they have terrorism-related cases in Iraq, and they were aligned with terrorism against Iraq and Iraqis over the past years."

While Al-Hayani emphasized that Iraq is not opposed to regime change in Syria, he clarified that there are "reservations about certain individuals within this regime."

Stressing that the lack of congratulations does not signify a diplomatic break between Baghdad and Damascus, Al-Hayani added, "The relationship remains intact, and there is ongoing communication, particularly on the security level, to ensure the protection of the borders and to avert any terrorist threats to Iraq in the upcoming phase."

The new Syrian administration announced on Wednesday, January 30, 2025, the appointment of Ahmad Al-Sharaa as interim president, just under two months after the ousting of the former president Bashar Al-Assad.

The administration delegated the responsibility of forming a temporary legislative council to Al-Sharaa, which will function until a permanent constitution is ratified and enforced.

So far, no Iraqi parliamentary, governmental, or presidential body has congratulated Al-Sharaa on assuming the transitional presidency of Syria, while several Arab and regional countries have moved quickly to do so. Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Sudan, Yemen, and Turkey all declared their support for the new leadership in Damascus.

On December 20, 2024, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced the resumption of Iraq’s diplomatic mission in Damascus, stressing that Iraq was not opposed to engagement with the new Syrian administration, as long as it serves the interests of Syria’s and the region's stability.

Earlier, a report by the Stimson Center highlighted that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region "have an opportunity to play a constructive role in post-Assad Syria" by strengthening social and cultural ties, facilitating the Iraqi-Syrian oil pipeline, and contributing to the Kurdish cause in Syria.

The report also warned that Syria’s political transition could be one of the most difficult in modern history, with the risk of the country sliding into a new civil war with wide regional repercussions.

Meanwhile, Turkish “Daily Sabah” newspaper pointed out the potential for an Iraqi-Turkish-Syrian cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, emphasizing that “the success of such cooperation hinges on Baghdad's stance toward the new Syrian government and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)”.