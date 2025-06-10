Iraqi envoy claps back at critics: Respect the argument, reject troll farm

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the special envoy of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Syria Izzat al-Shabandar, defended his visit to Damascus and meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Posting on X, al-Shabandar affirmed his respect for “critical viewpoints based on evidence and reasoning”, while sharply criticizing what he described as “online trolls, [refers to individuals or accounts that engage in the provocative, disruptive, or deceptive posting]”

He denounced those accused of “begging for sympathy from their masters and slaughtering the truth without reason or proof, like stray dogs barking for whoever pays them.” He added, “I don’t even see them on the map.”

اخوتي وأحبتي الذين أبدوا وجهات نظرهم في زيارتي إلى دمشق وانتقدوا طبيعتها وما يمكن أن يترتب عليها من نتائج بمنطق الحجة والدليل وبهدف الحرص على مصالح العراق وشعبه ، انحني لهم واحترم وجهة نظرهم وإن اختلفت معهم .أما الذباب الإلكتروني الوسخ أو بعض من يستجدون الشفقة مِن أربابهم… — عزت الشابندر | Ezzat Alshabandar (@IAlshabandar) June 10, 2025

According to a statement by the Syrian Presidency on X, al-Sharaa met with al-Shabandar at the Presidential Palace in Damascus on Monday.

This visit follows al-Sharaa's earlier meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in April, which was facilitated by Qatari mediation.

Despite this diplomatic engagement, Al-Sharaa did not participate in the Arab Summit in Baghdad last May due to security concerns.