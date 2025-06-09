Syria’s Al-Sharaa meets Iraqi PM's special envoy

Shafaq News/ Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met Izzat al-Shabandar, the special envoy of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in Damascus on Monday.

Posting on X, the Syrian Presidency confirmed that al-Sharaa received al-Shabandar at the Presidential Palace, with no further details about the meeting.

رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية السيد أحمد الشرع، يستقبل في قصر الشعب، المبعوث الخاص لرئيس الوزراء العراقي إلى سوريا السيد عزت الشابندر.#رئاسة_الجمهورية_العربية_السورية pic.twitter.com/yZLmSrEuPp — رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية (@SyPresidency) June 9, 2025

In mid-March, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visited Iraq, where he met with al-Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. He later joined the Arab League summit hosted by Baghdad in May. Al-Sharaa and al-Sudani had held talks in mid-April, following Qatari mediation.

In earlier remarks, al-Sudani voiced Iraq’s readiness to cooperate with Syria on securing their shared border and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees, pledging Baghdad’s support for Damascus during the transitional phase.