TikTok video prompts arrest in Al-Anbar over blasphemy

Police in Al-Anbar arrested a man on Monday over a TikTok video containing remarks deemed offensive to the “divine entity,” a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said that the arrest was carried out under a judicial warrant, and the suspect has been referred to the relevant authorities to complete the investigation.

TikTok has become a dominant platform in Iraq with an estimated 35 million users, placing it at the center of an ongoing dispute between the Ministry of Communications, which is pushing for a ban over “inappropriate” content.

