Iraq considers blocking TikTok over social impact concerns

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Communications Hayam al-Yasiri revealed a request submitted to the Cabinet to block the TikTok application, citing its "negative impact on Iraq's social cohesion."

Al-Yasiri expressed concerns about TikTok's role in "eroding Iraq's social fabric" and emphasized the "lack of educational value in the app," labeling it as "purely entertainment-focused."

During a press conference, Al-Yasiri clarified that the decision to block TikTok requires action from the Parliament or the Cabinet, as it exceeds the Ministry of Communications authority.

Many countries, including Australia, the United States, Canada, and the UK, have expressed concerns about TikTok and its Chinese ownership, taking steps to ban the App from government devices due to privacy and data security concerns.

Experts highlight the potential risks of sensitive information exposure, particularly on government devices, prompting these countries to take preventive measures against using TikTok.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese technology company Bytedance, but it maintains that it operates independently and does not share user data with the Chinese government. To address concerns about data security, TikTok is implementing a project to store user data from the United States in Texas. This move aims to keep the data beyond the reach of Chinese authorities, assuring users and regulators regarding data protection and privacy.