Iraq security brief: Protests, shootings, and major operations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Protest Dispersed (Basra):

Security forces ended a sit-in outside the Basra Oil Company headquarters, where unemployed oil engineers and science graduates had been demonstrating for more than seven months.

Family Dispute Shooting (Kirkuk):

Two people were killed and a third wounded in Al-Dibis district, following gunfire linked to family disputes.

Human Trafficking Arrests (Kirkuk):

The Intelligence Agency detained three members of a network accused of human trafficking and running prostitution activities.

Fraud and Counterfeiting (Baghdad):

Police in al-Karkh dismantled a gang involved in fraud and counterfeit currency promotion.

Shooting Incident (Diyala):

A civilian was critically injured in Khanaqin after being shot by his friend with a pistol. Security forces later arrested the perpetrator.

Stabbing Case (Dhi Qar):

Police discovered the body of a man who had gone missing days earlier. Initial investigations indicated he had been stabbed to death.

Major Security Sweep (Baghdad):

Baghdad Operations Command launched a large-scale campaign covering five neighborhoods, arresting 60 suspects and 24 foreign nationals in violation of residency laws. The raids targeted unlicensed weapons caches and aimed to enforce judicial warrants.

Mysterious Killing (Baghdad):

A young woman was shot dead under unclear circumstances north of the capital. Authorities placed her husband in custody pending investigation.

Home Attack (Dhi Qar):

A civilian sustained serious injuries when his house came under attack, an incident described as the first of its kind in months.