Iraq security briefing: De-Baathification, TikTok blasphemy, and shootings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related developments reported across Iraq on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

- PMF Captures Senior Baath Official (Baghdad)

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the arrest of Abdul Razzaq Hasj Ouda, a senior leader in Saddam Hussein’s banned Baath Party.

According to the PMF, Ouda was a former member of the regime’s security apparatus and implicated in multiple executions, including the killing of four brothers. The statement said he maintained ties with Baath networks “seeking to destabilize Iraq.”

- Shooting Incident (Kirkuk)

A young man was injured after security forces opened fire when he failed to stop at a checkpoint in the al-Shorja area of central Kirkuk, security sources told Shafaq News.

Investigations revealed that the officer who fired was detained for attempted murder, while the injured man and his companion were also detained for violating security orders.

- TikTok Personality Arrested for Blasphemy (Kirkuk)

Iraqi intelligence forces arrested a well-known social media influencer in Kirkuk for “insulting the divine entity” during a live broadcast on TikTok, according to security sources.

The man, identified by his initials B.N.D., was detained under Article 372 of the Penal Code, which prohibits insults to religious sanctities.

- Man Dies in Car Fire at Fuel Station (Al-Anbar)

A young man died after his car caught fire at a fuel station in Fallujah, security sources told Shafaq News. The victim was trapped inside his vehicle when a blaze erupted at the Sasco model gas station, leading to his death before emergency teams arrived.

- Teenager Commits Suicide at Home (Dhi Qar)

A 16-year-old boy took his own life by hanging inside his home in the Shatra district. Preliminary information indicates that family disputes were behind the suicide.