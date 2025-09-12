Iraq security brief: Mosque killing arrests, deadly shooting

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Mosque Killing Arrests (Baghdad):

Iraqi security forces detained suspects in the killing of Sunni religious figure Sheikh Abdul Karim al-Qarghouli at a mosque in the Dora district, the Interior Ministry announced.

Shooting over Financial Dispute (Baghdad):

One person was killed and another wounded in a clash that erupted over a financial dispute in the al-Karkh district, according to Baghdad Operations Command. Troops later captured one of the gunmen and confiscated the weapon used in the attack.