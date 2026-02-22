Iran: US supporting Israeli aggression after ambassador comments

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran condemned on Sunday comments by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggesting Israel could expand “from the Nile to the Euphrates,” accusing Washington of backing Israeli expansion.

On X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the remark showed “American active complicity” in what he described as Israel’s expansionist policies and regional aggression, warning such rhetoric would “embolden” Israel to continue actions against Palestinians and other nations in the Middle East.

Mike Huckabee's postulation that‘It would be fine' if Israel 'took it all,’ and expand from the Nile to the Euphrates, is a bold testament to American active complicity in Israeli regime's expansionist wars of aggression as well as its colonial genocide of Palestinians.The… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) February 22, 2026

Huckabee made the comments in an interview aired Friday with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. Asked about biblical borders extending from the Euphrates River to the Nile River, Huckabee said, “It would be fine if they took it all.” He later backtracked and described the remark as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement,” claiming that Israel was not seeking to take over the region.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and several Arab governments, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, also criticized the remarks, according to earlier statements.

