Division deepens in Nineveh council over Mosul mayor post

Shafaq News – Nineveh

The Nineveh Provincial Council is set to discuss on Thursday the long-vacant post of Mosul district mayor, which has remained unfilled for more than a year.

The council has long faced disputes over administrative appointments, including the Mosul mayor post, with political blocs failing to reach an agreement for more than two years.

Council members told Shafaq News that tensions over the Mosul mayor post have peaked between the United Nineveh Bloc—particularly the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) and the National Resolve Alliance (Al-Hasm)—as both sides seek to secure the position for their respective candidates.

The dispute intensified after council member Somaya Ghanem al-Khabouri asserted on Wednesday that the Mosul mayoral post “belongs to the Sovereignty Alliance,” accusing leaders within the Resolve Alliance of attempting to claim it despite a formal commitment that the position would be allocated to a local candidate representing Sovereignty.