Iraq raids five houses in expanding corruption probe

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A joint force from Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) and SWAT units raided five houses south of Mosul on Thursday as part of an ongoing corruption investigation, a security source told Shafaq News.

The operation targeted properties in Al-Marir village after intelligence indicated large sums of cash linked to a former official might be hidden there, the source said. The sites belonged to people close to the former official, some of whom had worked with him during his tenure.

Security forces searched the properties for several hours but did not find the suspected funds, according to the source.

During the operation, authorities seized three AK-47 rifles and one unlicensed PKC machine gun before completing the raid and withdrawing from the area.

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Iraq launched the Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, on June 28, targeting lawmakers, officials, politicians, and business figures accused of illicit enrichment and the waste of public funds.

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