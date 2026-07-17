PM Al-Zaidi unveils Iraqi open-door policy for US investors

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

Iraq is seeking long-term US investment partnerships, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi told business leaders on Friday, announcing direct government channels for companies with viable projects.

Speaking at a US Chamber of Commerce conference in Washington, Al-Zaidi stated that the government would remove investment barriers and promote opportunities in natural resources, minerals, industry, technology, and finance, urging companies to act before the investment landscape changes.

US company representatives expressed interest in partnerships linked to Iraq’s institutional, financial, and banking reforms, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting took place during Al-Zaidi’s Washington visit, where Iraq plans to sign more than 18 agreements with the United States covering energy, oil, industry, investment, health, education, and defense. BP and ConocoPhillips are also preparing multibillion-dollar energy investment announcements, according to company sources cited by CNBC.

Al-Zaidi’s ministerial program calls for a Supreme Investment Council, simpler licensing procedures, banking reform, and stronger legal protections for foreign companies, while positioning the private sector as the main driver of growth and employment, particularly as oil still provides about 90% of Iraq’s government revenue.

Read more: Al-Zaidi's Washington visit links US oil investment to Iraq's September disarmament deadline