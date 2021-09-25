Kurdistan's Investment Commission participates in the Iraqi-German Economic Forum in Berlin

Shafaq News/ The head of the Investment Authority in the Kurdistan Region, Muhammad Shukri, said that he participated in a forum held in Germany to discuss ways to benefit from the German economic experience.

Shukri told Shafaq News Agency, "The Region's Investment Commission participated in the Iraqi-German Economic Forum in the capital, Berlin, in the presence of an Iraqi delegation, set up by Numov, a German organization specialized in Middle Eastern affairs, with the participation of more than 100 leading companies and businessmen."

He added, "The forum touched on ways to open investment opportunities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to German companies, and to benefit from the leading German experience in industry, agriculture, technology.