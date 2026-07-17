US launches seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that it had launched a new round of strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night.

CENTCOM said the operation aims to further degrade Iran's military capabilities under the direction of the US commander in chief.

CENTCOM launched a round of strikes against Iran at 3 p.m. ET today for the seventh consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 17, 2026

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported explosions in the southern cities of Qeshm, Bushehr, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas, while Iranian state television confirmed three explosions in the Bamani area of Sirik, located in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 17th wave of its military operations, claiming it destroyed several US drones in Bahrain and struck “a key artificial intelligence center supporting US military operations with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones.

The IRGC warned that it would target US companies' industrial assets, technology infrastructure, data centers, and artificial intelligence facilities across the region if the United States continues to strike bridges and transportation infrastructure in Iran.

“All countries hosting US military bases in the region are partners in war crimes and would bear responsibility for continuing to support the American military presence.”