BP, ConocoPhillips to unveil multibillion-dollar Iraq energy investments

Shafaq News- Washington

BP and ConocoPhillips are preparing to announce multibillion-dollar investments in Iraq's energy sector during the US-Iraq Business Summit in Washington, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources at the two companies.

The expected announcements come as Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi continues his official visit to Washington, where Iraq and the United States are going to sign a series of agreements across multiple sectors.

On July 14, a source familiar with the visit told Shafaq News that Iraq plans to sign more than 18 partnership agreements with the United States covering politics, the economy, industry, energy, oil, education, health, investment, and defense.

Read more: Iraq-US investment deals depend on implementation, experts say