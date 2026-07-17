Attacks on Kurdistan Region is a betrayal of Iraq, presidency says

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region presidency condemned missile and drone attacks that struck Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil provinces early Friday, calling them a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

In a statement, the presidency said these attacks undermine the country's stability and place obstacles in the way of peace efforts in the region.

Two waves of missiles struck the headquarters of the Iranian opposition group Kurdistan Toilers' Party (Komala) in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Friday, killing nine and injuring others. The US-led Coalition air defenses also intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil, with no casualties reported.

Iran has repeatedly claimed responsibility for attacking Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region. Under a March 2023 security agreement, Baghdad pledged to disarm and relocate these groups, moving fighters from border zones to designated camps; a broader memorandum of understanding signed in August 2025 reaffirmed that framework and set mechanisms for border control and intelligence sharing. Iranian Kurdish parties, along with the Kurdistan Regional Government, have said the Kurdistan Region will not be used as a launch point against Iran.

Last March, a senior official from Komala told Shafaq News that claims circulating about opposition forces moving into Iran were “false and baseless.” The Kurdistan Regional Government's Deputy Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Aziz Ahmad later also said that "not a single Iraqi Kurd has crossed the border."

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