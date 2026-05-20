Drone strike hits Kurdish opposition Komala camp near Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone strike targeted a camp belonging to the Kurdish opposition Komala party of Iranian Kurdistan in Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Wednesday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source said the attack struck a camp housing families of Peshmerga fighters affiliated with the party in the Zargwezala area.

No casualties were reported, with damage limited to material losses, according to the source.

On Monday, Iranian missiles hit the same camp. In a statement, Komala said that since the start of the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, Tehran has targeted Komala headquarters with more than 77 missiles and drones.

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