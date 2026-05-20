Iran introduces ship vetting rules for Hormuz transit

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Wednesday published the boundaries of a new supervision zone in the Strait of Hormuz, formalizing a transit mechanism requiring vessels to coordinate passage and obtain permits from Iranian authorities.

Iran’s Hormuz Strait Management Authority said the supervision area extends between the line connecting Kuh Mobarak in Iran and southern Al-Fujairah in the UAE, and the line linking Qeshm Island and Umm Al-Quwain.

1/جمهورى اسلامى ايران محدودهٔ نظارتى مديریت تنگه هرمز را به این شرح تعيین کرده است: «خط اتصال كوه مبارك درايران وجنوب فجيره درامارات در شرق تنگه تاخط اتصال انتهاى جزيره قشم درايران و ام القيوین امارات درغرب تنگه.» pic.twitter.com/3ELSwYx5Bp — PGSA | نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس (@PGSA_IRAN) May 20, 2026

Vessels operating within designated communication frequencies in the area must coordinate with the Persian Gulf Waterway Management Authority before crossing the strategic waterway, the authority added.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had imposed additional conditions on ships seeking passage through Hormuz, which handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, including submitting an “affiliation document” confirming no links to the United States or Israel. Citing Iranian and European sources, the outlet said vessels could face approval delays of up to a week alongside fees that in some cases exceeded $150,000, while the new mechanism gives priority to ships linked to Russia and China.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei separately clarified that Tehran was coordinating with several countries, in cooperation with Oman, to facilitate maritime transit through Hormuz while negotiations with Washington continue. “We are in close contact with many countries to ensure the passage of their ships through the Strait of Hormuz without harm,” he stated, adding that Iran would not allow the US or Israel to use the waterway in ways that “threaten” Iranian national security.

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