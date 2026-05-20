Trump warns Iran of “rapid escalation” as nuclear talks near final stage

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Washington was prepared to escalate rapidly if Iran failed to provide the “right answers” in ongoing negotiations.

“We are in the final stages with Iran,” Trump told reporters, warning Tehran of “harsh things” if no agreement is reached. He said he would not lift sanctions or grant Iran any oil exemptions before a deal is signed, stressing that “if we don’t get the proper answers from Iran, things will move very fast.”

He added that avoiding war remained possible if diplomacy succeeded within days, saying he was willing to delay decisions temporarily to “prevent further bloodshed.”

The remarks came as Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement carried by local media that it was reviewing a US response delivered through Pakistani mediation while simultaneously working on a new mechanism to regulate ship transit through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with regional states and international bodies, including Oman.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded, earlier today, by insisting Tehran would not surrender under pressure. “Iran has always fulfilled its commitments and pursued every path to avoid war,” Pezeshkian stated, adding that “forcing Iran into surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion.”

Iran has consistently honored its commitments and explored every avenue to avert war; all paths remain open from our side. Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) May 20, 2026

He said all options remained open for Tehran but argued that “mutual respect in diplomacy is wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, meanwhile, warned that “clear and hidden movements by the enemy” indicated preparations for another round of war involving the United States and Israel.

Read more: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame