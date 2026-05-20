Iraqi Kurdistan’s four seasons inspire Erbil environmental exhibition

Shafaq News- Erbil

A month-long art exhibition promoting environmental awareness through paintings inspired by Kurdistan’s landscapes and four seasons opened in Erbil on Wednesday.

Hosted at Shanidar Park, the exhibition features 30 paintings by Kurdish artist Pinar Berdawud highlighting the natural beauty of the Kurdistan Region and encouraging environmental protection during the peak tourism season, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Berdawud told our agency that the exhibition focuses on Kurdistan’s nature and seasonal diversity while promoting awareness about preserving parks, forests, and tourist areas, particularly during the spring and summer months when recreational sites attract large numbers of visitors.

“The paintings reflect Kurdistan’s four seasons through varying colors and natural scenery from across the Region.”

Similar initiatives could encourage greater public attention to environmental protection among residents and tourists alike, visitor Mahmoud Omar said.

The exhibition comes as environmental organizations and regional officials increasingly warn about wildfire risks and damage to natural areas during the dry summer season. Nature Iraq and the University of Sulaimani’s Center for Environmental Studies said in a 2025 wildfire assessment that more than 120,000 hectares had burned across the Kurdistan Region in recent years.

Read more: Kurdistan’s forests under threat: War, climate, and efforts to rebuild