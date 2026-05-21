Kurdish rights group questions detention of politician’s wife and brother

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Alliance 19 network on Thursday expressed concern over the fate of the wife and brother of Kurdish politician Karokh Sayid Ruzgar after they were detained by security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah and taken to an undisclosed location.

In a statement, the network said security forces raided Ruzgar’s home in the Raparin neighborhood on Tuesday evening and arrested his wife, Bahar Mohammed, and his brother, Ahmed Fattah. The pair’s mobile phones were switched off after the arrest, while neighbors informed the family about the raid.

The network said authorities have not disclosed where the two are being held or which security agency is handling the case, despite accusations of espionage reportedly being brought against them.

Rizkar, head of the Kurdistan National Torch Party, denied the accusations, according to the statement. “My wife is occupied with raising our three children and has no social activity or official position,” Rizkar said.

In December 2025, armed men had attacked his home in the Kani City area, while one of his bodyguards was later detained by security forces for questioning, according to the network.