Duhok logs $1.6M in damages since January

Shafaq News- Duhok

A total of 295 emergencies have been recorded across Duhok province since the start of 2025, leaving five people dead and causing material damages estimated at 2.15 billion Iraqi dinars ($1.6m), the province's Civil Defense Directorate announced Thursday.

Of the 295 cases, 156 were fires, 19 were floods and flash floods, and the remaining 120 involved traffic accidents and other rescue operations, according to Colonel Biyar Abdul Aziz, the directorate's media officer, speaking at a press conference.

Four of the five fatalities were caused by fires. A fifth person drowned inside one of the province's reservoirs.