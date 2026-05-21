Iran says 30 ships coordinate with IRGC to cross Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

The owners and captains of 30 ships are coordinating with the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state television revealed on Thursday.

The broadcaster said the vessels are “highly likely” to pass through the waterway by Thursday evening, stressing, “the naval forces of both the Iranian army and the IRGC are on full alert to secure all islands and coastlines.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that 94 ships have been rerouted and four others disrupted since the start of the maritime blockade against Iran on April 13.

As of May 21, CENTCOM forces have redirected 94 commercial vessels and disabled 4 while enforcing the blockade to prevent the flow of commerce into and out of Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/A54jjxDaYE — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 21, 2026

Neither Iranian officials nor CENTCOM identified the nationality or ownership of the vessels.