IRGC confirms Hormuz closure, warns ships

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Saturday confirmed it had closed the Strait of Hormuz and warned ships against approaching the waterway until a US naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports is lifted.

The navy said any ship attempting to leave anchorage in the Persian Gulf or Sea of Oman or move toward the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as “cooperating with the enemy” and could be targeted.

The closure followed what Iran described as a US failure to lift the blockade despite ceasefire conditions, adding that navigation through the strait would remain restricted unless Washington guarantees freedom of movement for Iranian-linked shipping.

Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf described the US move as reckless and said shipping would be restricted if the blockade remains in place.

The IRGC had briefly allowed civilian vessels to transit through the so-called Larak corridor following a ceasefire linked to the Lebanon conflict, but closed the strait again after what it described as Israeli violations of the halt, in addition to the blockade.