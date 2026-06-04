Israel pulls out of southern Lebanese town under ceasefire framework

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Lebanese Army on Thursday entered the southern town of Dibbin after verifying a full Israeli withdrawal from the area and neighboring Blat, according to local outlets.

Lebanese media reported that army units and bulldozers moved along the Marjayoun-Dibbin-Ibl Al-Saqi road before deploying inside the town.

A day earlier, Washington announced a conditional ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun clarifying that implementation could begin within 24 hours of final approval by “all parties” and the receipt of guarantees on compliance.

The framework includes provisions related to the deployment of the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces had entered Dibbin during their latest ground advance before withdrawing from the town today.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued across southern and eastern Lebanon, with warplanes and drones targeting locations in the Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Saida districts, including an overnight strike on Al-Ghaziyeh, which lies north of both the Litani and Al-Zahrani rivers.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated that military operations would not stop immediately and that Israeli forces would remain in wide areas of southern Lebanon until Hezbollah halts attacks on “northern Israel” and withdraws its fighters from areas south of the Litani River. Israel will also continue dismantling “Hezbollah infrastructure” and retain freedom of action, with US backing, against any future threats, he stated.

Between March 2 and June 3, Israel killed 3,516 people and injured 10,674 others.