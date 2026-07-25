Jordanian imports from Iraq plunge 60% in H1 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Amman

Jordan’s imports from Iraq fell by more than 60% in the first five months of 2026, while exports to the neighboring country remained largely unchanged compared with the same period last year, according to the Jordanian Department of Statistics.

Amman imported goods worth 32 million Jordanian dinars ($46M) from Iraq between January and May 2026, down from 81 million dinars ($114M) during the same period in 2025. By comparison, Jordanian exports to Iraq remained largely stable, reaching 381 million dinars ($544M) in the first five months of 2026, compared with 377 million dinars ($532M) a year earlier, an increase of 1.1%.

Last month, Manar Al-Obaidi, head of the Future Iraq Foundation for Economic Studies and Consultations, noted that trade between Iraq and Jordan fell by 30% in the first quarter of 2026, dropping to $479 million from $684 million during the same period last year.

The Jordanian dinar trades at around 0.70 per US dollar (1 Jordanian dinar = about $1.41).