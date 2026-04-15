Iraq tops Jordan exports as Amman trade rises 30%+

Shafaq News- Amman

Exports from the Amman Chamber of Commerce rose by 30.9% in the first quarter of 2026, with Iraq ranking as the top destination.

The chamber said in a report that the value of certificates of origin issued for exports to Arab and foreign countries reached 406 million Jordanian dinars (about $574.8M), compared to 310 million dinars (about $438.8M) during the same period in 2025.

The data showed Iraq led importing countries with exports valued at 156 million dinars (about $220.8M). Other markets included Switzerland at 92 million dinars (about $130.2M), Egypt at around 23 million dinars (about $32.5M), Syria at approximately 21 million dinars (about $29.7M), and the United Arab Emirates at a similar level.

According to the statistics, 6,830 certificates of origin were issued in the first quarter, compared to 7,263 during the same period last year, covering a range of goods including re-exported foreign products, as well as industrial, agricultural, and Arab-origin goods.

In the first two months of 2026, Iraq also ranked as the top destination for Jordanian exports, with shipments worth 103 million dinars ($145 million), as total exports rose to 273 million dinars from 226 million dinars in the same period last year, marking a 20.6% increase.