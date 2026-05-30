‘Fake princess’ steals $3M+ luxury oud in Dubai scam

Shafaq News- Dubai

Dubai Police arrested four members of a gang accused of stealing luxury oud worth 12 million dirhams ($3.26 million) after a woman allegedly posed as a prominent princess in an elaborate scam targeting a trader.

The police on Saturday said the stolen oud was recovered within 12 hours of the theft, and international red notices were issued for four other suspects who fled the UAE shortly after the crime, including the woman accused of impersonating the princess.

According to police, the scheme began when two gang members approached a trader specializing in high-end oud, a rare aromatic wood used in some of the world's most expensive perfumes and incense products. The suspects allegedly convinced the trader that a prominent princess visiting Dubai wanted to purchase a premium quantity of oud for a substantial sum.

To make the story believable, the gang rented a luxury villa, stationed guards outside the property and organized an upscale reception and dinner designed to convince the trader he was about to meet a member of royalty. When the trader arrived carrying the valuable oud, the suspects allegedly carried out a carefully planned switch, replacing the rare wood with ordinary timber concealed in similar bags before returning them to him. The victim later discovered the substitution and reported the theft.

في أقل من 12 ساعة.. تمكنت شرطة دبي من القبض على عصابة من 8 أشخاص، بينهم سيدة انتحلت شخصية أميرة، بعد أن نفذوا عملية سرقة لعودٍ فاخر بلغت قيمته 12 مليون درهم. pic.twitter.com/v5ahabJWVN — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 30, 2026

The case echoes other high-profile luxury-goods fraud operations uncovered in Dubai in recent years. In 2025, authorities also arrested a gang accused of stealing a rare pink diamond worth $25 million after posing as intermediaries for a wealthy buyer and luring a jeweler to a villa meeting before carrying out the theft.