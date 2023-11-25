Dubai launches $5 billion metro line expansion amid population growth

Shafaq News/ The government of Dubai has initiated a new metro line project worth five billion dollars to expand the public transportation system in response to the city's increasing population.

The Dubai Government Media Office announced the introduction of the Blue Line on Saturday, covering a distance of 30 kilometers with 14 stations strategically located in areas hosting up to one million people.

According to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, the line will serve nine areas with a combined population exceeding one million.

The project, scheduled for completion in 2029, aligns with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro's opening and is projected to benefit approximately 320,000 daily passengers by 2040. Upon completion, the new line will augment Dubai's rail network, bringing the total length to 131 kilometers, with 78 stations and 168 trains.

Since its inauguration in 2009, the Dubai Metro has played a crucial role in transportation, transporting 2.2 billion passengers as of October 2023, with an average daily ridership exceeding 685,000 this year.