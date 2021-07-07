Fire breaks out on container ship anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali port

Shafaq News/ A blast was heard in Dubai on Wednesday night, Reuters witnesses said.

According to Reuters; A fire broke out in a container ship anchored at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port and civil defence are working to put out the blaze, the government Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

The huge blast rocked Dubai late Thursday, shaking buildings across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, witnesses reported to Associated Press.

Dubai's Media Office said the blast caused no casualties.

No further information was immediately available.