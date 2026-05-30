Iraqi imports from Turkiye climbs to $820M+ in April

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq ranked eighth among Turkiye’s top importers in April, with imports rising to $829 million from $659 million in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Saturday.

Germany remained Turkiye’s largest export market, with $2.113 billion, followed by the United States at $1.59 billion and the United Kingdom at $1.453 billion. Italy ranked fourth with imports worth $1.356 billion, then Spain at $1.039 billion, France at $1.012 billion, and the United Arab Emirates at $840 million.

According to the report, manufactured goods, agricultural products, fisheries, mining, and quarrying products accounted for 94% of Turkiye’s total exports during the period.