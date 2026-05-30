Iraqi imports from Turkiye climbs to $820M+ in April
Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara
Iraq ranked eighth among Turkiye’s top importers in April, with imports rising to $829 million from $659 million in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Saturday.
Germany remained Turkiye’s largest export market, with $2.113 billion, followed by the United States at $1.59 billion and the United Kingdom at $1.453 billion. Italy ranked fourth with imports worth $1.356 billion, then Spain at $1.039 billion, France at $1.012 billion, and the United Arab Emirates at $840 million.
According to the report, manufactured goods, agricultural products, fisheries, mining, and quarrying products accounted for 94% of Turkiye’s total exports during the period.
Foreign Trade Statistics, April 2026According to the general trade system exports and imports increased by 22.3%, 3.1% respectively, in April 2026You can visit our website for details.🔎↪️ https://t.co/MW3Br5KxGZ pic.twitter.com/GQMQUYTKWG— turkstat (@TurkStat) May 22, 2026