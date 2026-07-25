India’s World Athletics Silver meet adds Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will compete in India’s first World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting on August 22, the Iraqi Athletics Federation announced on Saturday.

The one-day event will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar after India upgraded the competition from Bronze level in 2025. World Athletics lists it among the 2026 Continental Tour Silver meetings.

Federation executive director Zaidoun Jawad told Shafaq News that Iraq accepted an official invitation from the Athletics Federation of India, which will host the participating delegations. The Iraqi federation is awaiting the technical regulations before selecting its squad and confirming the events its athletes will contest, and the coaching staff will then prepare the chosen men and women for the meeting.

India’s athletics federation described the competition as one of the main events on its 2026 calendar.