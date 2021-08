Shafaq News/ Iraq topped the list of India's oil suppliers in July, data by Vortexa, an oil and gas analytic platform, revealed.

The Vortexa data show that 64pc of India's July crude imports, or 2.1mn b/d, came from the Middle East, compared with 2.3mn b/d in the previous month.

Of the 2.1mn b/d of Middle Eastern crude, 853,000 b/d came from Iraq and 622,000 b/d from Saudi Arabia.

Africa supplied 514,000 b/d last month, broadly unchanged from 519,000 b/d in June.

India is the world's third-biggest energy consumer. It imports about 84pc of its crude needs but is a net exporter of oil products.