Basra to inaugurate Iraq’s largest border crossing with Iran next week

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq is set to open its largest border crossing with Iran next week ahead of the Islamic month of Muharram, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani announced on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News during an inspection tour of the Shalamcheh crossing and the planned Iraq-Iran rail corridor with Iraqi Transport Minister Wahab Salman Muhammad, Al-Eidani described the 36-kilometer Basra-Shalamcheh railway as a strategic link that will facilitate travel between the two countries, particularly during major religious occasions. He indicated that local authorities expect to resolve the remaining issues within three months.

He also revealed that 54 homes fall within the corridor and that their owners will receive replacement land and financial compensation under decisions approved by Iraq’s Council of Ministers. The alignment additionally requires the relocation of two schools and a police station, while coordination continues with the Electricity Ministry over a transmission line connected to the Al-Najibiya power station.

A station, the governor added, will be built within the Shalamcheh complex, creating an integrated gateway for cross-border travel and trade.

Iran’s Consul General in Iraq, Ali Abedi, previously told Shafaq News that work is expected to accelerate this year following progress in land clearance, bridge construction, and demining operations.

First proposed in 2018, the scheme has faced repeated delays on the Iraqi side because of funding and economic constraints. In April 2023, Financial Tribune reported that Iraq had allocated $230 million as an initial installment and estimated completion within 18 months once construction advanced at full pace.

Read more: Iraq-Iran railway project raises questions about port futures