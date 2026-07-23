Baghdad, Tehran stress ‘interconnected’ security

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad (Updated at 17:05)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed on Thursday that Iraq’s and Iran’s security are “interconnected” during talks in Tehran.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the two leaders reviewed regional developments and issues of mutual concern. Al-Zaidi reiterated that “Iraq will not allow any threat to Iran to originate from its territory” and recalled Tehran’s support for Baghdad during the war against ISIS.

The talks also produced an agreement to accelerate implementation of existing accords, establish a mechanism for the Iraq-Iran Joint Economic Committee, and expand investment projects. Pezeshkian stressed that “security and stability” would support closer bilateral cooperation and greater joint investment.

Government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said on Wednesday that energy and agriculture were among the main topics on Al-Zaidi’s agenda. A government source previously told Shafaq News that the discussions also include maintaining Iranian natural gas supplies for Iraq’s power sector, and efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington.

After Tehran, Al-Zaidi is scheduled to travel to Turkiye and Saudi Arabia as part of a broader regional diplomatic tour.

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