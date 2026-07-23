Babil court jails man over attempted assassination of Iraqi activist

Shafaq News- Babil

A criminal court in Iraq's Babil province on Thursday sentenced a man to six years in prison for his role in the attempted assassination of civil activist Dirgham Majid after convicting him of helping transport the attackers.

A judicial source told Shafaq News that the convict is one of three suspects who remain at large and are subject to arrest warrants previously issued by the investigative court in connection with the case.

Following the ruling, Majid said the verdict had "legally established the identity of the criminals and the party that financed and directed the silenced-weapon attack intended to kill me," adding that he would outline the details of the case and the public steps to demand the surrender of the remaining fugitives during a live broadcast.

Majid survived another assassination attempt on April 21 in Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi district, south of Babil province. Witnesses told Shafaq News at the time that two masked gunmen riding a motorcycle fired two shots at Majid while he was in the district for work, striking him in the leg before fleeing.

The April attack was the second attempt on Majid's life in nearly two years. In July 2024, he claimed that he had survived a separate assassination attempt and accused influential figures of being behind it.

Majid is known for his criticism of Iraq's ruling political class and for leading anti-government protests over corruption, unemployment, and deteriorating public services.